Falcons' Jack Crawford: Comes back strong from 2017 injury
Crawford played all 16 games for Atlanta this season, tying a career high with 11 starts, and establishing new personal bests in tackles (35), quarterback hits (nine) and sacks (six).
Crawford rebounded impressively from a torn bicep that cost him 12 games in 2017, establishing himself as a stalwart along the Falcons' defensive line and producing like one of the premier players at his position. There were only 11 defensive tackles who compiled more sacks than Crawford did this season, and most of those players are considered to be of Pro-Bowl caliber. Aaron Donald, Fletcher Cox, Geno Atkins and Akiem Hicks are among the select list of defensive tackles who eclipsed Crawford's sack tally this year. The 30-year-old remains on Atlanta's payroll for 2019, as he and second-year man Deadrin Senat strive to help the Falcons improve upon a 25th-place finish in rush defense.
