Crawford (thigh) sat out Wednesday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

After he collected a career-best six sacks and 35 tackles in 2018, the arrow was pointing up on Crawford's career and the team entered 2019 with optimism about his ability to contribute to a stingy defensive operation. The season has so far not gone according to plan, however, as Crawford remains without a sack heading into Week 16. He has been a steady contributor throughout the season by fielding at least 20 percent of the defensive snaps in every contest, but Crawford has now gone eight games without recording a start, after starting four times between Weeks 1 and 6. If able to fully recover from his injury in short order, Crawford could see an uptick in involvement over the final two weeks with Takkarist McKinley (shoulder) now on injured reserve.