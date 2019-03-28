Head coach Dan Quinn said that Crawford is an important piece to what the Falcons have defensively, and expressed that the team expects to see him become even more involved in 2019, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.

Crawford was somewhat of an unsung bright spot for the Falcons defense in 2019, tying a career high with 11 starts and obliterating previous personal bests in both sacks (six) and combined tackles (35). Past injury woes -- including a torn biceps that cost him 12 games in 2017 -- are obstacles to predicting Crawford's statistical output for this season. But he'll vie for a starting defensive tackle spot, and possibly garner 50-plus percent of the defensive snaps in consecutive seasons for the first time in his career.