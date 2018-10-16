Falcons' Jack Crawford: Earning recognition from coach
Crawford, who briefly exited Sunday's game with an apparent head or neck injury, tallied two tackles in a 34-29 win over Tampa Bay.
Head coach Dan Quinn noted Monday that Crawford is continuing to improve with the enhanced playing opportunities that he's received with Grady Jarrett (ankle) inactive for the past two weeks. The veteran defensive tackle will work alongside Deadrin Senat and Terrell McClain to anchor the interior line so long as Jarrett is on the shelf.
