Falcons' Jack Crawford: Expected back for OTAs
Crawford (biceps) is expected to be ready in time for OTAs, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.
Crawford landed on injured reserve prior after undergoing surgery to repair a torn biceps he suffered in Week 4. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like the 29-year-old will miss any part of the offseason program as he enters the second season of this three-year contract.
