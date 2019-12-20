Play

Crawford (thigh) was a limited participant at Friday's practice and is expected to play Sunday against the Jaguars, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Crawford will suit up and serve in a depth role behind starting defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and Tyeler Davison. He will look to pick up his first sack of the season against Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew.

