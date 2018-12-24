Falcons' Jack Crawford: Grabs first interception
Crawford had three assisted tackles, an interception and a half-sack in Sunday's win over the Panthers.
Crawford was able to snag the first interception of his career and put an end to a scoring threat as the Panthers were inside the five-yard line. The veteran defensive tackle has 34 tackles (19 solo), six sacks and a forced fumble through 15 games.
