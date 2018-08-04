Falcons' Jack Crawford: Impressive in Saturday's scrimmage
Crawford gathered praise from head coach Dan Quinn regarding his play in the Falcons' inter-squad scrimmage Saturday, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports. "I thought Jack Crawford was one (player) that stood out today. He looked to have a good day," Quinn said in a press conference following the practice session, "(He) was really active both in the run game and the pass game."
Crawford remains a long shot to be slotted in besides Grady Jarrett as a starting defensive tackle for Atlanta, but the 29-year-old is beginning to build momentum in training camp after missing all but four games last season with a torn bicep. The London-born behemoth (6-foot-5, 288 pounds) is just two years removed from an 11-start, 3.5-sack season as a member of the Cowboys, and early developments from camp indicate that he will serve as a rotational player along with Terrell McClain and Deadrin Senat at interior defensive line in 2018.
