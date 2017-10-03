Falcons' Jack Crawford: Lands on injured reserve
Crawford (bicep) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
After D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday that the team was "planning on moving forward without" Crawford, his placement on injured reserve doesn't come as much of a surprise. With Crawford likely done for the year, Joe Vellano is in line to serve as the primary reserve defensive tackle.
