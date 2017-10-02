Play

Crawford (bicep) is expected to be out indefinitely, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The belief is that Crawford suffered a torn bicep in Sunday's loss to the Bills, but Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reported that the lineman will be undergoing an MRI to confirm. With Crawford out, Joe Vellano will be the lone backup defensive tackle who is healthy.

