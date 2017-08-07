Crawford was held out of Monday's practice due to a groin strain, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Crawford picked up the injury in Sunday's practice. It's believed that Crawford's absence was precautionary, so the injury shouldn't hinder him too much in his preparation for his first season with the Falcons. The 28-year-old inked a three-year, $10.3 million contract with Atlanta in March after accruing 25 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 16 games with Dallas in 2016.