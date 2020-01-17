Crawford collected 24 tackles, three pass deflections, four QB hits and half a sack across 16 appearances for the Falcons during 2019.

2018 was a breakout campaign for the London-born mammoth, with Crawford racking up career highs in tackles (35), QB hits (nine) and sacks (six). Involvement this season diminished, as he logged only four starts after picking up 11 during 2018, and played 50-plus percent of the defensive snaps just four times after fielding 60-plus percent of the snaps 11 times last year. Following three seasons as a member of the Falcons, the 31-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent once his contract expires in March.