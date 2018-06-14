Falcons' Jack Crawford: Returns to practice
Crawford (biceps) worked out in position drills at Falcons minicamp Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
A torn bicep cost Crawford the majority of the 2017 season, as the 29-year-old was placed on the injured reserve shortly after a Week 4 loss to Buffalo. Crawford's full participation in practice is a welcomed sight, with the veteran being an important rotational player on the defensive interior for the Falcons. He registered zero sacks and just five tackles on 101 defensive snaps last season, but during his final two years in Dallas, Crawford tallied 7.5 sacks and 46 tackles across 32 games.
