Falcons' Jack Crawford: Returns to Sunday's game
Crawford (head/neck) returned to Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Crawford exited earlier in the first half with the potential head/neck injury, but was able to return in relatively short order. The 30-year-old is set for an increased snap count with Grady Jarrett (ankle) inactive Sunday.
