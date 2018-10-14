Crawford is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after sustaining a head/neck injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Crawford was set for an increased workload for the second straight week with Grady Jarrett (ankle) again inactive, but was forced to exit the game to be evaluated. Deadrin Senat and Michael Bennett should see increased workloads if Crawford is unable to return.