Crawford recorded three total tackles, including one tackle for loss during Sunday's 34-20 loss to Green Bay.

With another solid showing in Week 14, the veteran defensive lineman now has 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack over Atlanta's past three games. Against the Packers, Crawford stuffed Jamaal Williams for a loss of two yards on his second carry of the afternoon, and later helped contain the explosive Aaron Jones to a one-yard gain on an early third-quarter run. Crawford may be afforded limited opportunities defending the run Sunday against an Arizona offense that's called 291 running plays this season (7th-fewest). He will, however, carry a fair probability of recording a sack, facing a Cardinals line that's allowed 84 QB hits in 2018 (10th-most).

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...