Falcons' Jack Crawford: Tackle for loss against Packers
Crawford recorded three total tackles, including one tackle for loss during Sunday's 34-20 loss to Green Bay.
With another solid showing in Week 14, the veteran defensive lineman now has 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack over Atlanta's past three games. Against the Packers, Crawford stuffed Jamaal Williams for a loss of two yards on his second carry of the afternoon, and later helped contain the explosive Aaron Jones to a one-yard gain on an early third-quarter run. Crawford may be afforded limited opportunities defending the run Sunday against an Arizona offense that's called 291 running plays this season (7th-fewest). He will, however, carry a fair probability of recording a sack, facing a Cardinals line that's allowed 84 QB hits in 2018 (10th-most).
