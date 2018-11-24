Falcons' Jack Crawford: Tallies another sack
Crawford had four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Thursday's loss to the Saints.
Crawford brings his season sack total to 5.5, setting a new career high through only 11 games. The 30-year-old has 23 total tackles for the season and remains an unreliable IDP option given his inconsistent production.
