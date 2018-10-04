Falcons' Jack Crawford: To step in for injured Grady Jarrett
Crawford is expected to see a drastic increase in his defensive snap count for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh with Grady Jarrett (ankle) already having been proclaimed inactive for Week 5, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Crawford registered his first start since 2016 last Sunday against the Bengals, racking up three tackles on 45 defensive snaps (61.6 percent). The eight-year veteran will team up with Terrell McClain and rookie Deadrin Senat to try and keep the Steelers' 27th-ranked rushing attack in check.
