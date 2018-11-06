Falcons' Jack Crawford: Two sacks of Alex Smith in win
Crawford collected two sacks and three total tackles during Sunday's 38-14 victory against the Redskins.
The London-born mammoth has four sacks over his past three outings in wins over the Redskins, Giants and Buccaneers. Coming into Week 6, Crawford had amounted 3.5 sacks over his previous 31 games (dating back to November of 2015). The 30-year-old defensive tackle is fulfilling the Falcons coaching staff's praise, now completely recuperated from a torn bicep that cost him three-quarters of last season. Upcoming Sunday is a matchup against a Cleveland offense that has surrendered an NFL-high 35 sacks in 2018.
More News
-
Falcons' Jack Crawford: Earning recognition from coach•
-
Falcons' Jack Crawford: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Falcons' Jack Crawford: Suffers head/neck injury•
-
Falcons' Jack Crawford: To step in for injured Grady Jarrett•
-
Falcons' Jack Crawford: Impressive in Saturday's scrimmage•
-
Falcons' Jack Crawford: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.