Crawford collected two sacks and three total tackles during Sunday's 38-14 victory against the Redskins.

The London-born mammoth has four sacks over his past three outings in wins over the Redskins, Giants and Buccaneers. Coming into Week 6, Crawford had amounted 3.5 sacks over his previous 31 games (dating back to November of 2015). The 30-year-old defensive tackle is fulfilling the Falcons coaching staff's praise, now completely recuperated from a torn bicep that cost him three-quarters of last season. Upcoming Sunday is a matchup against a Cleveland offense that has surrendered an NFL-high 35 sacks in 2018.