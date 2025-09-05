Nelson (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Nelson missed the entire week of practice because of a calf injury, so it's no surprise he'll be sidelined for Atlanta's regular-season opener. With Storm Norton (ankle), Tyrone Wheatley (undisclosed) and Kaleb McGary (leg) all on injured reserve, Michael Jerrell is currently the only healthy reserve tackle on the Falcons' active roster.