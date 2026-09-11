Strand will serve as the Falcons' backup quarterback behind Cooper Rush for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons chose to carry four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, and that looks to have been a savvy move after Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out for Week 1 due to an oblique injury he sustained in Thursday's practice. With Michael Penix (knee) also sidelined, the Falcons will turn to the veteran Rush to start under center while Strand -- an undrafted rookie out of Minnesota State-Moorhead -- operates as the QB2. Strand played in all three of the Falcons' preseason games, completing 24 of 36 passes for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception while turning 17 carries into 29 yards and two scores.