Strand could be an option for Sunday's game against the Panthers,Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons' injury woes at quarterback could lead to Strand being active and available again in Week 2. Not only are Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) and Michael Penix (knee) dealing with injuries, but Cooper Rush is also getting treatment for his back. Tagovailoa was not practicing Wednesday while Rush was expected to be a full participant. Penix was throwing off to the side. Depending how the injury reports shake out over the coming days, Strand could be the backup yet again for the Falcons as they host the Panthers.