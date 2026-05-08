The Falcons signed Strand as an undrafted free agent Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Strand compiled 3,546 passing yards and 42 touchdowns through the air while completing 63 percent of his passes over 11 contests during his senior campaign with Minnesota State-Moorhead before going undrafted in April's draft. The quarterback will look to compete with Trevor Siemian for Atlanta's No. 3 QB role in 2026.