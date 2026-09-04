Strand is one of four quarterbacks who made Atlanta's 53-man roster, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

The three QBs to make the roster along with Strand are Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr. (knee) and Cooper Rush. Strand is listed as last on the team's initial depth chart, so he's unlikely to see much action, if any, barring injuries to multiple signal-callers ahead of him. Falcons GM Ian Cunningham called the team's decision to carry four quarterbacks "a little bit of an insurance policy," per the Associated Press, in acknowledgement of Tagovailoa's injury history and the knee issue Penix is still working his way back from. Still, Strand -- who signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent in May -- could ultimately end up on the practice squad when/if the team needs to provide more depth at other positions.