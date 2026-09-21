Strand completed just eight of 15 passes for 59 yards and an interception in the Falcons' 34-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Cooper Rush was benched after going 10-for-17 passing with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Strand came on in relief and was just as bad. The 22-year-old is an undrafted rookie who played his college football at tiny Minnesota State-Moorhead, so it's no surprise he wasn't ready for the NFL in his first regular-season game action. With Michael Penix (knee) likely back for Thursday night's game at Green Bay, Strand will be a cut candidate. He'd make more sense on the practice squad where he can learn in a no-stress environment.