The Falcons signed Velling as an undrafted free agent Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Velling wrapped his collegiate career with Michigan State in 2025, reeling in 36 of 45 targets for 359 yards and three touchdowns. The tight end possesses a 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame, and he'll look to compete with Charlie Woerner, Joshua Simon and Brandon Frazier for a reserve role on Atlanta's 53-man roster in 2026.