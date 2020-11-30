Tuioti-Mariner generated a team-high six tackles, including one sack and two fumble recoveries during Sunday's 43-6 win against the Raiders.

Tuioti-Mariner initiated his impressive outing with a recovery from a Foyesade Oluokun sack-forced fumble on the Raiders' second offensive possession of the contest. Four Las Vegas drives later, Tuioti-Mariner sacked Derek Carr himself, stripping the ball out and recovering to help Atlanta tack on three more points in the final minute of the second quarter. Opportunities have increased for the 24-year-old in recent weeks with Takkarist McKinley being waived by Atlanta on Nov. 9.