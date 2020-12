Tuioti-Mariner suffered a head/neck injury during Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Saints and was labeled questionable to return, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Tuioti-Mariner has been garnering more opportunities at defensive end since the team parted ways with Takkarist McKinley (groin) on Nov. 9. Given the recent injury, we'll have to monitor his practice involvement throughout the week to get a read on his potential availability for an upcoming game against the Chargers.