Tuioti-Mariner signed a contract with the Falcons on Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Tuioti-Mariner was promoted from Atlanta's practice squad. The undrafted rookie out of UCLA stands to play a role on special teams for the Falcons, and he'll provide depth along the defensive line.

