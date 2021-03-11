Tuioti-Mariner was signed to a one-year extension with the Falcons on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Tuioti-Mariner has spent two seasons in Atlanta, totaling 45 tackles (32 solo), two pass breakups and one sack throughout his 24 games. The 24-year-old saw an increase in opportunities during the 2020 season, which is what allowed his snap count to double (373 defensive snaps). Tuioti-Mariner will likely continue his usual rotational role on defense in the upcoming year as he's officially staying with the team.
