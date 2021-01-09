Tuioti-Mariner notched one tackle during Atlanta's 44-27 Week 17 loss to the Buccaneers, bringing him to a total of 31 tackles, one sack, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble to close out the 2020 campaign.

Tuioti-Mariner went without a start in 2020 after registering the first of his NFL career Week 17 of last season. He did, however, suit up for all 16 of the Falcons' contests this year, earning a workload of 32.4 defensive snaps per game. The UCLA standout spent 2018 and much of 2019 on Atlanta's practice squad. Tuioti-Mariner has since proven capable of establishing a consistent role on the active roster, as he now prepares to become an exclusive rights free agent in March.