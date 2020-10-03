Tuioti-Mariner (elbow) was able to practice without restrictions Friday after logging a limited session Thursday, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 24-year-old has seen an uptick in usage the past two games with Takkarist McKinley (groin) and Dante Fowler (ankle) each missing time due to injury. Tuioti-Mariner was on the field for 25-plus defensive snaps Weeks 2 and 3 after seeing just one such snap in the opener. Fowler has begun trending toward a Week 4 appearance with a limited practice Friday, but McKinley remains questionable after sitting out for a second consecutive session. Tuioti-Mariner seems the most likely of the three to play given his practice status, but if Fowler and/or McKinley prove unable to go, Tuioti-Mariner may be in line for some extra snaps.