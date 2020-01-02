Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Catches nine passes during 2019
Graham caught nine of 10 targets for 149 receiving yards and one touchdown during his second pro season out of Yale.
The former All-Ivy League performer signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in June of 2018, but he ultimately did not make his regular-season debut until Week 1 of 2019. Graham's brightest stretch came between Weeks 12 and 13 while Austin Hooper was inactive, as he collected five catches for 94 yards and a TD. Across his other 14 appearances, Graham managed just four additional catches for 55 yards. Under contract for one more season at a cap hit of $585,000, the 24-year-old tight end is likely to serve as a backup option again in 2020, though if Hooper signs elsewhere during free agency he may see a substantial uptick in offensive involvement.
More News
-
Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Likely to lose work to Hooper•
-
Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Still restricted in practice•
-
Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Logs limited practice•
-
Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Logs first career TD•
-
Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Tears off 53-yard gain•
-
Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Filling in for Hooper•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...