Graham caught nine of 10 targets for 149 receiving yards and one touchdown during his second pro season out of Yale.

The former All-Ivy League performer signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in June of 2018, but he ultimately did not make his regular-season debut until Week 1 of 2019. Graham's brightest stretch came between Weeks 12 and 13 while Austin Hooper was inactive, as he collected five catches for 94 yards and a TD. Across his other 14 appearances, Graham managed just four additional catches for 55 yards. Under contract for one more season at a cap hit of $585,000, the 24-year-old tight end is likely to serve as a backup option again in 2020, though if Hooper signs elsewhere during free agency he may see a substantial uptick in offensive involvement.