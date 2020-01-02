Graham caught nine of 10 targets for 149 yards and one touchdown while appearing in all 16 games during the 2019 season.

The former All-Ivy League performer signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but it wasn't until this season that he made his NFL debut. Graham's best stretch came between Weeks 12 and 13 while top tight end Austin Hooper was sidelined with a knee injury, with the 24-year-old collecting five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in that span. Across his other 14 appearances, Graham managed just four additional catches for 55 yards. Under contract for one more season, the 24-year-old is likely to serve as a backup option again in 2020.