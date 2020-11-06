Graham (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
The 25-year-old began the week as a limited participant due to the knee issue, but he practiced fully over the past two days. Graham should continue to serve as Atlanta's No. 3 tight end behind Hayden Hurst and Luke Stocker.
