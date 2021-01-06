Graham did not receive a target during Sunday's 44-27 loss to Tampa Bay, and he concluded the 2020 season with three receptions for 25 yards.

Graham enjoyed a brief stretch of fantasy utility last season, collecting seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown between Weeks 9 and 11. The 25-year-old's offensive involvement during 2020 was virtually obsolete, however, as Hayden Hurst dominated the position's passing-game work by racking up 56 receptions for 571 yards and six touchdowns on 88 targets. The Yale standout is set to see his contract expire in March, presenting uncertainty regarding his future with the organization.