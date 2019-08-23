Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Exits with knee injury
Graham was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason game against the Redskins due to a knee injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The severity of Graham's injury is unclear at this time, though he'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
