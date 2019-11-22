Graham and Luke Stocker will replace an injured Austin Hooper (knee) at tight end for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Graham was in the same situation last week when he caught two passes for 23 yards on two targets in a 29-3 win over Carolina, handling a career-high 52 percent snap share in the process. Stocker got more playing time (66 percent) but didn't draw any targets, and he now has just 74 receptions in 109 career NFL games, i.e., he's a blocking specialist. While a matchup with the Bucs may seem promising, Graham is a long shot to approach Hooper's 2019 average of 7.4 targets per game.