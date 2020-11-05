Graham (knee) was held to limited participation during Wednesday's practice, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Graham fielded six snaps on the offensive side and seven more on special teams as Atlanta captured a 25-17 victory over Carolina on Thursday night. He was not identified as having an injury during or immediately after the Week 8 contest, but he's since popped up on the injury report because of a knee issue of some kind. It's promising for his Week 9 status that Graham was at least able to log a limited session Wednesday, but if he can't go Sunday against the Broncos, Luke Stocker would remain the only other tight end on the roster besides Hayden Hurst.