Graham hauled in four of five targets, while logging a game-high 55 receiving yards during Thursday's 22-10 loss to the Jets.

Graham flashed some serious agility in Thursday's matchup, catching a Matt Simms pass and leaping defender Kacy Rodgers II en route to a 30-yard gain for Atlanta. With Eric Saubert traded to New England on Monday, Graham is currently chasing Logan Paulsen for the No. 3 tight end job. Graham isn't the experienced run blocker that Paulsen is, but may offer more receiving upside, with at least two catches in each of his three preseason appearances to this point.