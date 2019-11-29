Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Logs first career TD on Turkey Day
Graham caught all four of his targets for 41 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 26-18 loss to the Saints.
The 24-year-old tight end has made impact plays over each of the past two games, hauling in a 53-yard opening-drive pass from Matt Ryan on Sunday against the Buccaneers, and Thanksgiving night securing an 18-yard touchdown to help cut New Orleans' lead to one point early in the second quarter. Despite the notable contributions of late, Graham has only garnered eight targets since Austin Hooper (knee-MCL) began his inactive stint Week 11, making him a somewhat touchdown-dependent commodity heading into a Dec. 8 matchup against a Panthers defense that has only surrendered three scores to the position all season.
More News
-
Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Tears off 53-yard gain•
-
Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Filling in for Hooper•
-
Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Offensive role to grow•
-
Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Quiet Week 1 outing•
-
Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Plays one week after injuring knee•
-
Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Exits with knee injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Bench Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Backfield messes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...