Graham caught all four of his targets for 41 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 26-18 loss to the Saints.

The 24-year-old tight end has made impact plays over each of the past two games, hauling in a 53-yard opening-drive pass from Matt Ryan on Sunday against the Buccaneers, and Thanksgiving night securing an 18-yard touchdown to help cut New Orleans' lead to one point early in the second quarter. Despite the notable contributions of late, Graham has only garnered eight targets since Austin Hooper (knee-MCL) began his inactive stint Week 11. He's therefore a somewhat touchdown-dependent commodity heading into a Dec. 8 matchup against a Panthers defense that has only surrendered three scores to the tight end position all season.