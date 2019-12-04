Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Logs limited practice
Graham was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a thigh injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Graham scored the first touchdown of his career in Thanksgiving Day's loss to the Saints, during which he also hauled in all four of his targets for 41 yards, but he's emerged from the contest nursing a thigh injury. With Austin Hooper (knee) and Luke Stocker (back) also limited to begin the week, Graham could have another notable opportunity in Atlanta's tight end corps against the Panthers on Sunday, provided he's able to get healthy.
