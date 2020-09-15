Graham was held without a target or catch during Sunday's 38-25 loss to the Seahawks.

The 24-year-old entered Week 1 as the anticipated No. 2 pass-catching tight end behind Hayden Hurst, but that did not amount to fantasy production in the season opener despite Atlanta putting up 54 pass attempts. Graham collected 11 special-teams snaps during the contest, but he was scarcely utilized on offense, fielding only eight snaps against Seattle's defense. A Week 2 matchup against Dallas provides opportunity for Graham to find his way onto the stat sheet, as the Cowboys gave up more tight end receptions (104) than any other team in the NFL last season.