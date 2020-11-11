Graham was not targeted on any of his 10 offensive snaps during Sunday's 34-27 win against the Broncos, though he did record one tackle over 17 special-teams snaps.

Hayden Hurst has developed into a reliable pass-catching tight end with 241 receiving yards the past four weeks, while Graham remains with just one catch for seven yards on the season. The Yale product sits third on the TE depth chart, directly behind Luke Stocker, who has averaged a considerable 31.1 offensive snaps per game in 2020 as the No. 2 to Hurst. Graham would likely become the top passing-catching option at the position if Hurst were to go down, as he recorded 107 receiving yards Weeks 11 to 13 of last season with then-Falcon Austin Hooper missing time because of a knee injury. Stocker has only exceeded 95 receiving yards twice over his 10 pro campaigns.