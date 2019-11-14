Graham is expected to garner a higher-than-usual offensive workload during Sunday's upcoming matchup against the Panthers, with both Austin Hooper (MCL) and Luke Stocker (knee) battling injuries, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old tight end has dressed in every game while serving primarily in a special teams role, playing on 65-plus percent of the special teams snaps in every contest so far this year, but never playing on more than 12 percent of the offensive plays. Graham may be worth a dart throw for a TE-desperate fantasy team given the high-powered nature of Atlanta's passing attack, combined with the fact that Carolina ranks 32nd in red-zone defense, allowing touchdowns on 70 percent of opponents' drives.