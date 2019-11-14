Graham is expected to garner an increased role on offense during Sunday's game against the Panthers with both Austin Hooper (knee) and Luke Stocker (knee) battling injuries, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old tight end has dressed in every game while serving primarily in a special teams role, but he's never played more than 12 percent of the offensive plays in a given contest. Graham may be worth a dart throw for fantasy managers desperate for tight end help in Week 11. The pass-happy nature of the Atlanta attack along with the fact that Carolina ranks 32nd in red-zone defense could both prove favorable for Graham.