Graham reeled in three of five targets for 35 yards during Thursday's 31-12 preseason win against the Jaguars.

Graham was forced to exit last Thursday's dress rehearsal against Washington with a knee injury, but did manage to get back on the field for Atlanta's final exhibition contest of 2019 against Jacksonville. The 23-year-old tight end maintained a streak of solid production in the passing game, logging multiple receptions or picking up 35-plus receiving yards for the fourth time in five preseason outings. He currently resides fourth among Falcons tight ends on the depth chart, and has a shot to make the 53-man roster if the team elects to go deep at the position.

