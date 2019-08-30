Falcons' Jaeden Graham: Plays one week after injuring knee
Graham reeled in three of five targets for 35 yards during Thursday's 31-12 preseason win against the Jaguars.
Graham was forced to exit last Thursday's dress rehearsal against Washington with a knee injury, but did manage to get back on the field for Atlanta's final exhibition contest of 2019 against Jacksonville. The 23-year-old tight end maintained a streak of solid production in the passing game, logging multiple receptions or picking up 35-plus receiving yards for the fourth time in five preseason outings. He currently resides fourth among Falcons tight ends on the depth chart, and has a shot to make the 53-man roster if the team elects to go deep at the position.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...