Graham did not record a target during Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Vikings.

Graham was the Falcons' leading receiver during the preseason with 12 catches for 127 yards, but retreated to an almost exclusive special-teams role in Week 1 of the regular season, fielding just six percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps but 74 percent of the snaps on special teams. He'll continue to serve as a reserve at tight end behind Austin Hooper and Luke Stocker when the Falcons host Philadelphia, and an Eagles defense that last week allowed three Redskins pass catchers to exceed 55 receiving yards.

