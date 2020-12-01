Graham reeled in one of two targets for 11 receiving yards during Sunday's 43-6 win against Las Vegas.

Starting tight end Hayden Hurst quadrupled Graham's target share Week 12, but the 25-year-old's two offensive looks still constitute a new season high. The Yale product had attracted only one pass from Matt Ryan over 50 total offensive snaps between Weeks 1 and 11. Graham remains the No. 3 option on Atlanta's tight end depth chart behind Hurst and Luke Stocker heading into a divisional matchup against New Orleans.